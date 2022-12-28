Murray finished with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Pacers.

Murray needed 12 shots to score his 14 points, and it's not like he posted strong figures in other categories to salvage his fantasy outing. He might be in line for a more significant role Wednesday against the Nets, however, as Trae Young is currently dealing with a left calf contusion, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to suit up in the second half of a back-to-back. Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in December.