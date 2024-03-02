Murray closed with 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Nets.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance Saturday and needed 19 shots to score 20 points. However, the lack of efficiency will not hurt his fantasy upside, especially on games where he's putting up excellent all-around numbers such as this one. Murray has embraced a more significant responsibility in the playmaking department with Trae Young (finger) sidelined and has made the most of it, dishing out double-digit assists in three of his last four outings. He's also surpassed the 20-point mark three times in that stretch.