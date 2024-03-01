Murray totaled 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Nets.

Murray has embraced a more prominent role on offense with Trae Young (finger) sidelined, and the veteran guard has now scored 24 or more points in three of his last four appearances. The Hawks will need to see upticks in performances from several players, not just Murray, if they want to replace Young, but Murray should handle most of the playmaking responsibilities, resulting in a considerable uptick of his fantasy upside.