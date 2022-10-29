Murray produced 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 136-112 victory over the Pistons.

Murray had flirted with double-doubles or triple-doubles in each of his first four games of the season, and while such wasn't the case in this game, he responded by putting up his best scoring output of the campaign. While the backcourt pairing with Trae Young remains a work in progress, the early returns are encouraging on Murray -- he's averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game through his first five contests.