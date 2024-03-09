Murray chipped in 41 points (17-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 99-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

Murray matched his season-high with 41 points, carrying the Hawks to a much-needed victory. Despite being without several key pieces, the Hawks have now won three straight games, keeping themselves firmly in the play-in race. They now have a four-game cushion over the Nets, while sitting two games behind the Bulls. If they hope to make any noise during the postseason, Murray is going to have to continue to put up gaudy numbers on a nightly basis.