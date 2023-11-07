Murray ended with 29 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Thunder.

Murray drained six three-pointers, vaulting him over Trae Young as the leading scorer for the Hawks. Atlanta is running a nine-player rotation, resulting in maximum minutes for the starters. While stacking Young and Murray is not the best fantasy strategy, the depleted roster gives both players plenty of opportunity to be viable concurrently.