Murray (suspension) is slated to be available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.

Murray was suspended by the NBA for Tuesday's Game 5 after he made contact with an official during Sunday's matchup. However, he'll return to action Thursday after the Hawks managed to extend the series Tuesday. The 26-year-old has been productive over his first four playoff appearances against the Celtics, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.