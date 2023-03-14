Murray closed Monday's 136-115 loss to Minnesota with 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Murray is in a brutal shooting stretch. In his last six games, Murray is averaging 15.2 points while shooting 36.7 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from three. His shooting isn't the only problem. The five turnovers give Murray nine over the last two games. At the very least the 26-year-old is producing some defensive stats, as he has multiple steals in five of his last six games. Fantasy managers need Murray to find his shooting touch as the season comes to an end.