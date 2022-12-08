Murray (ankle) will receive an MRI on Thursday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Murray sustained a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, and his MRI should help provide a better idea of the extent of the issue. AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely see increased run if Murray is forced to miss additional time.
