Murray logged 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 victory over the Pelicans.

Trae Young stole all the headlines with his double-double and Jalen Johnson turned heads with an eye-popping 21-point performance, but Murray ended just two rebounds and three assists away from recording a triple-double while operating as Young's sidekick in the backcourt. Murray has now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row, and when factoring in all the contributions he usually delivers in other categories, then he is a strong play in fantasy regardless of the format.