Murray supplied 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 136-119 victory over Cleveland.

Trae Young caught most of the attention due to his impressive 34-point, nine-assist performance Friday, but Murray deserves praise as well since he ended just one rebound and two assists away from recording what would've been his second triple-double of the campaign. Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in February.