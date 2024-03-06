Murray ended Tuesday's 116-100 victory over New York with 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Murray has embraced a more significant role in the playmaking department due to the absence of Trae Young (finger), but he's been thriving in the same point guard role he had during his Spurs days. Murray is known for his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, and such has been the case in recent weeks as well, as he's handling the uptick in usage rate quite well. Murray is averaging 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the end of the All-Star break.