Murray is starting Wednesday's preseason game against Cleveland, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.
Murray was unavailable for Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks due to back spasms, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice session. It seems unlikely that his back issue will limit his availability to begin the regular season.
