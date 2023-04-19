Murray had 29 points (11-24 FG, 7-13 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Murray posted team-high marks in points, threes made, minutes played and a team-high-tying assist total while finishing one point short of surpassing the 30-point mark in Tuesday's loss. Murray has notched at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in both postseason appearances against Boston.