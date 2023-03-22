Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray sat out Tuesday against the Pistons due to his illness, and he'll remain sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Aaron Holiday are candidates see increased run again Wednesday, while Murray's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Indiana.