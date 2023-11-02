Murray logged 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win over the Wizards.

Murray was efficient from the field and contributed in each of the five major categories en route to delivering another excellent performance, building off his 41-point, seven-rebound effort against the Timberwolves on Monday. Murray is not going to takeover Trae Young's place as Atlanta's main playmaker or scoring weapon, but there's no question he's enjoying a strong start to the campaign. Murray is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting an impressive 53.7 percent from the field to open the season.