Murray registered 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Celtics.

Murray struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but still ended with 14 points to go with three steals. While his shooting woes are nothing new, he has been able to step up his defensive contributions of late. Over the past five games, he is averaging 2.2 steals, perhaps as a result of having a defensive-minded coach. He is just inside the top 30 for the season, bang on where he was being drafted.