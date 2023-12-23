Murray closed Friday's 122-113 loss to Miami with 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 34 minutes.

Even though Trae Young is the absolute alpha on offense for the Hawks, Murray has shown the ability to complement him adequately and fill the stat sheet when needed. Murray can create havoc on both ends of the court, as shown by the fact that he's averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game since the start of December.