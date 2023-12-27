Murray amassed 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.
Murray didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly poor from three-point range, but his contributions in other categories salvaged what turned out to be a subpar fantasy outing for the guard. Murray also snapped a run of five consecutive games with 20 or more points, but even when his shot is not falling, he remains a capable player in fantasy due to his excellent all-around play.
