Murray totaled 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Raptors.
Murray finished second on the Hawks in scoring with 27 points, and he fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. He also finished with six assists for his second consecutive matchup. Murray has now reached the 20-point threshold three times through seven games in January.
