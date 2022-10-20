Murray had 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, five steals and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the Rockets.

Murray came out firing on all cylinders on Wednesday night, going 5-of-10 from the field in the first half while dishing out five second-quarter assists to help propel the Hawks to a 59-50 lead at the half. The star shooting guard was even more impressive in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points in the period on 3-of-6 shooting while handing out another three dimes and grabbing two steals. Murray and Trae Young showed good chemistry in their first regular season game together and will look to keep it rolling on Friday at home against the Magic.