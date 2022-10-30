Murray supplied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to the Bucks.

Murray needed 19 shots to score 21 points, but the lack of efficiency can be overlooked considering the value he brings to the table while filling out the stat sheet on a game-to-game basis. The former Spurs guard has scored at least 20 points in four of his six appearances, but his value goes well beyond the scoring figures and is averaging 7.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals alongside 20.0 points per contest.