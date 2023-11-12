Murray produced 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

Murray was impressive on both ends of the court Saturday, and while he's never going to be asked to lead the offense while sharing the backcourt with Trae Young, he has proven to have the ability to complement the star floor general exceptionally well. Murray is valuable across all formats due to his two-way play, and his upside gets an uptick when scoring at an above-average rate. To note, Murray has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances.