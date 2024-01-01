Murray provided 32 points (13-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 win over the Wizards.

Murray connected on a trio of threes while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and finishing as of two Hawks with 30 or more points in a winning effort. Murray posted his second-highest point total of the season, behind his season-high 41 points he tallied Oct. 30 against Minnesota. Murray has surpassed the 30-point mark on four occasions this season.