Murray has been suspended by the NBA for Tuesday's Game 5 against Boston after making contact with an official following Sunday's Game 4 loss.
This doesn't come as a surprise, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reported after Game 4 that a suspension was likely coming given the league's stance on players contacting officials. The Hawks are facing elimination in Game 5, so it's possible Murray has played his final contest this season. In his absence, Bogdan Bogdanovic is a strong candidate to move into the starting lineup, while AJ Griffin and Aaron Holiday could get their first minutes of the postseason. If Atlanta defeats Boston on Tuesday, Murray would be eligible to suit up in Game 6.
