Murray finished with 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3 Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block in 33 minutes against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Murray had a rough second quarter, committing back-to-back turnovers on an offensive foul, followed by a bad pass out of bounds on the Hawks' next possession. He finished the quarter with three turnovers while also missing his last four shots in the period. The shooting guard was much better in the second half, going 4-of-9 from the field, while also dishing out back-to-back assists for three-pointers to put the Hawks up 78-77 in the fourth quarter. He also went 2-of-2 from three in the second half.