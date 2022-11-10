Murray finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block in 38 minutes during Atlanta's loss to Utah on Wednesday night.

Murray connected on his first four shots of the game, two of which came off assists from Trae Young and finished the first half with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The Hawks guard added another eight points (4-of-7 FG) in the third quarter as the Hawks went on a 19-4 run to take the lead, though Atlanta would allow Utah to storm back with 40 points in the final period before falling to 7-4 on the season. Murray has now recorded 20 or more points in seven straight games and in nine of 11 games this season.