Murray logged 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Murray shot the ball well for most of the game, knocking down five of eight shot attempts for 12 points in the first half before pouring in another 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the third quarter alone. He struggled late, however, going 0-of-5 in the fourth quarter as the Hawks fell to the Nuggets on the road. Murray finished with a team-high 28 points while also tying Nikola Jokic with a game-high 10 assists. It marked the shooting guard's seventh double-double of the season and he's now dished out eight or more assists in three straight.