Murray supplied 33 points (10-27 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 124-122 loss to Utah.

The 27-year-old came close to producing his first triple-double of the season, but instead Murray had to settle for another big scoring effort as he's topped 30 points three times in the last four games. In 11 contests since the All-Star break, he's averaging 26.4 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.5 steals, and his boost in assist numbers has coincided with the absence of Trae Young (finger). With Young not expected back until some time in April, Murray should continue handling main distribution duties for the Hawks.