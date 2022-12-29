Murray racked up 24 points (10-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nets.
Murray threw up 26 shots in the loss, shouldering more of the offensive load after Trae Young was ruled out with a quad injury. While he did manage just one defensive stat, this was his most complete performance in some time. As long as Young is sidelined, Murray should get a sizeable bump on the offensive end, meaning a sell-high opportunity could be looming.
