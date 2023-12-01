Murray totaled 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 137-135 victory over the Spurs.

Murray stuffed the stat sheet against his former team and delivered a well-rounded stat line as the Hawks barely escaped with a win over the Spurs. The veteran floor general has struggled with consistency in terms of his scoring figures, but he's trending in the right direction of late and has scored at least 20 points in three of his last six appearances.