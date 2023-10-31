Murray ended Monday's 127-113 win over Minnesota with 41 points (17-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

The Hawks were down 19 points at halftime, but Murray took command in the second half and wound up tying his career high for scoring in a game -- a mark he set March 3 of last season against the Trail Blazers. The offensive eruption comes after he hadn't produced more than 18 points in any of the first three games of his second campaign with Atlanta, but the 27-year-old guard is more than capable of going on a heater down that he's settled into the season.