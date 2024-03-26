Murray posted 19 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, 15 assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Celtics. He only committed one turnover as well.

Murray showed off strong chemistry with Bruno Fernando, as the duo punishing mismatches by establishing deep position and physically overpowering Boston inside throughout Monday's win. Murray's assist total also benefited from his teammates' hot shooting, with Atlanta canned 50.0 percent of 38 three-point attempts. Murray was sharp as a floor general and deserves sizable credit for leading a 30-point comeback -- representing the largest margin of deficit turned to a victory in franchise history.