Murray is not participating in Wednesday's open practice due to a non-COVID illness, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Murray wasn't the only player sidelined Wednesday, as Bogdan Bogdanovic (kneecap), Vit Krejci (knee), AJ Griffin and Trent Forrest were also unavailable. It's unclear how much playing time Murray will receive during the Hawks' preseason, but he should be fully available going forward as long as the illness doesn't linger.