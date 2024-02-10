Murray (back) will play against the Rockets on Saturday.
Murray missed Friday's game against the 76ers, but it's possible the Hawks were being cautious on the front end of the back-to-back set. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff. With Murray back, Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely return to the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Iffy against Houston•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Late addition to injury report•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Salvages poor night in overtime•