Murray (forearm) will play in Saturday's game against Memphis.
Murray was added to the injury report Saturday morning with a questionable tag, but he's dealing with a minor contusion and will attempt to play through it. Murray has played well in December, posting averages of 20.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.
More News
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Stuffs stat sheet in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Another 20-point effort•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Emerging as reliable scorer•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Dejounte Murray: Reaches 30-point mark in loss•