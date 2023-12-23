Watch Now:

Murray (forearm) will play in Saturday's game against Memphis.

Murray was added to the injury report Saturday morning with a questionable tag, but he's dealing with a minor contusion and will attempt to play through it. Murray has played well in December, posting averages of 20.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.

