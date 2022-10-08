Coach Nate McMillan indicated Saturday that Murray will not take the floor Saturday against the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Given that no reason behind Murray's absence was revealed, it's fairly safe to assume he's sitting this contest out to rest up ahead of the regular season. Murray put on a show in the first preseason showdown with the bucks, racking up 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and he has nothing to prove ahead of the regular-season opener Oct. 19 versus the Rockets.