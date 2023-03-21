Murray (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons.
Murray will miss his first game since Dec. 16, and given Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, he could be in danger of missing two contests if the aliment lingers. In his absence, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin and Aaron Holiday are candidates for increased roles.
