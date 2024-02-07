Murray (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After playing 45 straight games to start the season, Murray will be sidelined for the second time over the Hawks' last six games. Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start in Murray's absence. Murray's name has been popular in trade conversations, so this may be a way to keep the point guard, who's dealt with numerous lingering issues over the past month, healthy before a potential move. If Murray isn't traded, his next chance to suit up for the Hawks would come Friday in Philadelphia.