Murray (ankle) won't return to Wednesday's game against New York, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.

This is devastating news for the Hawks, as their star guard has been officially ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with a left ankle sprain. It's unclear at the moment if Murray's status beyond Wednesday's contest is in jeopardy, as it all depends on the severity of Murray's injury. If the former Spur is out for an extended period of time, Bogdan Bogdanovic is a prime candidate to see increased run.