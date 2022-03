Wright had four points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

With both John Collins (finger) and Danilo Gallinari (achilles) out, Wright slid into the starting lineup. He brings length to a defensively-challenged Hawks team. However, the 29-year-old will rarely have a fantasy-relevant role moving forward.