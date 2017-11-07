Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another great game Monday

Schroder posted 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.

Schroder continues to be the focal point of the Hawks offense, but hasn't sacrificed anything by way of efficiency over last season. Despite taking nearly three more shots per game this year on a team with less offensive talent, he's raised his field-goal percentage over two points and his three-point percentage over five points.