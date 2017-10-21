Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another quality performance Friday

Schroder finished with 25 points (11-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.

Unsurprisingly, Schroder continues to be the engine of the Hawks offense. Through two games, he's taken 47 shots and dished out 12 assists. If his usage continues to be sky-high and he can also remain efficient, he'll establish himself as one of the better fantasy point guards available.