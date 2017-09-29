Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Arrested on misdemeanor battery charge
Schroder was arrested early Friday on misdemeanor battery charges, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Details surrounding the incident are not clear at this time, but it's possible that Schroder could face some form of discipline from either the Hawks or the NBA. Per Wojnarowksi, Schroder has been released on bail, and the Hawks are expected to issue a statement Friday afternoon.
