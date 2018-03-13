Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Cleared to play Tuesday

Schroder (elbow) will play and start during Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder was originally listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder. The injury was apparently as minor as expected, considering he's been cleared immediately after morning shootaround. Over the past seven tilts, Schroder has seen his playing time decrease, averaging 28.4 minutes, posting 16.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals.