Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects five steals in victory

Schroder finished with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, five steals and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 victory over the Pacers.

Schroder recorded a season-high of five steals in the upset victory, chipping in with 14 points and five assists. He has been a bit of a disappointment this season and is currently just the 81st ranked player in standard leagues. Owners who drafted him in the fourth or fifth round have got to be feeling somewhat short-changed. There is a chance he can turn things around as the season draws to a close but with the Hawks playing for lottery balls, it is far from a guarantee.