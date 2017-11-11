Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects season-high 11 assists on Friday

Schroder scored 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 111-104 loss to Detroit.

In a losing effort, Schroder led all players in distributing the basketball with a season-high 11 assists. The Atlanta guard was averaging 22.6 points and 6.6 assists entering Friday's action. Schroder has established himself as an effective component of the Atlanta offense with and without the ball. The point guard will look to continue his strong, all-around start when the Hawks take on Washington on Saturday.