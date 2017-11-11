Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Considered probable Saturday

The Hawks have deemed Schroder (ankle) as probable for Saturday's tilt against the Wizards.

The Hawks have consistently been placing Schroder in its injury reports, but the starting point guard has now played in seven consecutive games since missing two early in the season. Assuming he avoids any setbacks prior to game-time. he will presumably take on his usual workload in the game. However, to be safe, check back for final confirmation closer to tip-off.