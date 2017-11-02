Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Continues to play well

Schroder provided 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the 76ers.

Schroder has only scored less than 20 points in a game once this season, on a night he shot 5-of-22 from the field against the Nets but still dished out eight assists and committed only two turnovers. Coming into Wednesday's affair, he was averaging 20.2 field-goal attempts per game -- a number that will only dip slightly after his 17 shots against the 76ers. Coach Mike Budenholzer has given Schroder the keys to the offense, not to many people's surprise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories