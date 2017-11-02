Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Continues to play well

Schroder provided 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the 76ers.

Schroder has only scored less than 20 points in a game once this season, on a night he shot 5-of-22 from the field against the Nets but still dished out eight assists and committed only two turnovers. Coming into Wednesday's affair, he was averaging 20.2 field-goal attempts per game -- a number that will only dip slightly after his 17 shots against the 76ers. Coach Mike Budenholzer has given Schroder the keys to the offense, not to many people's surprise.