Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Could see competition in backcourt

Schroder could see some competition at point guard after the Hawks traded for Trae Young during the 2018 NBA Draft.

While Schroder may see some of his minutes taken away in favor of the rookie, it's also possible that getting Young on draft night could be the first step in Schroder's exit out of Atlanta after he said he didn't want to be part of a rebuild again. Schroder is, however, coming off the most productive season of his career, averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. It's also possible that Schroder and Young could co-exist in the backcourt, so the Hawks may elect to experiment with some lineups before making any drastic roster moves.